Mother, two children grazed by gunfire in Goldsboro
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for those responsible for grazing a mother and her two children with gunfire on Sunday.
Goldsboro police said that around 7:11 p.m., officers went to the 400 block of Seymour Drive after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire.
Police arrived to find Antoinette Sauls, 29, and her two 15-year-old boys were shot at and grazed by bullets while outside their home.
The three were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the case, give Crime Stoppers a call at 919-735-2255.
