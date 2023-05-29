Mother, two children grazed by gunfire in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for those responsible for grazing a mother and her two children with gunfire on Sunday.

Goldsboro police said that around 7:11 p.m., officers went to the 400 block of Seymour Drive after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire.

Police arrived to find Antoinette Sauls, 29, and her two 15-year-old boys were shot at and grazed by bullets while outside their home.

The three were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the case, give Crime Stoppers a call at 919-735-2255.

