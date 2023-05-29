Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Mother, two children grazed by gunfire in Goldsboro

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for those responsible for grazing a mother and her two children with gunfire on Sunday.

Goldsboro police said that around 7:11 p.m., officers went to the 400 block of Seymour Drive after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire.

Police arrived to find Antoinette Sauls, 29, and her two 15-year-old boys were shot at and grazed by bullets while outside their home.

The three were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the case, give Crime Stoppers a call at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Storms & Strong Winds for parts of ENC
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Dexter Barry, a 54-year-old heart transplant recipient, died less than a week after he was...
Man dies after not receiving doses of essential medication in jail

Latest News

A store manager was killed in a robbery at a Family Dollar in Goldsboro on Sunday.
Store manager killed in Goldsboro armed robbery was Air Force veteran
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty Memorial Day rain showers
Yomo Jefferson
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop
Onslow County motorcycle ride remembers fallen soldiers