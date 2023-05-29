Memorial Day ceremony held to honor the fallen in Greenville and educate the public

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a somber morning as people gathered at River Park North in Greenville Monday to remember those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

Normally held at Town Common in Greenville, weather forced the Memorial Day ceremony to be moved inside to River Park North, but that didn’t deter a large crowd from coming out.

Among those in attendance was Congressman Don Davis, who shared his own experience as a Veteran, serving in the Air Force, and acknowledged all those at the ceremony who served, along with those who didn’t make it back home.

The ceremony by The American Legion was an opportunity to not only remember but educate as well.

Shelton Harris, Commander of American Legion Post 39 says, “We need to remind the public what it’s for. It’s not Veterans Day. Veterans Day is the one that have served that are still living. Memorial Day is the ones that gave their lives in defense for this country and to educate the youth as they are coming up what was done for them so that they can have the freedom in this country that they have.”

Representatives with the American Legion say the turnout was one of the biggest they’ve seen in a while.

