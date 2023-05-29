Advertise With Us
Memorial Day ceremonies happening today in Eastern Carolina

(WEAU)
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple communities in the east are taking time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States of America.

The City of Jacksonville will hold its annual Memorial Day observance today at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.

The ceremony will include guest speaker Brigadier General Kevin Stewart, a wreath-laying, and the reading of over 400 names of veterans who died since Memorial Day last year. The observance begins at 11 a.m. and will be recorded and broadcast through the city’s youtube channel.

Craven County will hold its own Memorial Day ceremony at the New Bern National Cemetery.

The ceremony will consist of a presentation of the national colors, singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the introduction of Gold Star Families. Guest speakers for today’s event include the Laboratory Director of the Defense POW and MIA Accounting Dr. John Byrd, followed by retired United States Navy Rear Admiral Jay A. Deloach who will present the Memorial Day address. The ceremony begins this morning at 11 a.m. and will end at noon with the placing of veteran and community wreaths and the sounding of taps.

The City of Williamston will also hold its annual memorial day ceremony today.

Their guest speaker will be Julie Hobson, a veteran who lost her son, who was also a veteran, to suicide. She plans to talk about her experiences and veteran suicide prevention. Their ceremony also begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Martin County Courthouse

