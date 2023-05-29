ECU baseball to play at Virginia in NCAA regional tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball learned it will play at the University of Virginia for its NCAA Baseball Regional tournament this season. The Pirates will face Oklahoma in their first game on Friday at 7 PM.

ECU baseball heading to Charlottesville for their NCAA regional baseball tournament and face Oklahoma in the opening round pic.twitter.com/QAzjoeTJHo — Eric Gullickson WITN (@gullysports) May 29, 2023

ECU is in the double elimination regional with Virginia, Army, and Oklahoma. The tournament runs through Monday if necessary.

The Pirates had Virginia in their regional last season and were able to win a battle of a game in the winners bracket 4-2. Zach Agnos came to the mound from short and closed out the win.

ECU has gone to and won the Virginia regional before back in 2016.

