Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU baseball to play at Virginia in NCAA regional tournament

ECU to face Oklahoma in opening game Friday at 7 PM
ECU basball selected to Virginia regional
ECU basball selected to Virginia regional(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball learned it will play at the University of Virginia for its NCAA Baseball Regional tournament this season. The Pirates will face Oklahoma in their first game on Friday at 7 PM.

ECU is in the double elimination regional with Virginia, Army, and Oklahoma. The tournament runs through Monday if necessary.

The Pirates had Virginia in their regional last season and were able to win a battle of a game in the winners bracket 4-2. Zach Agnos came to the mound from short and closed out the win.

ECU has gone to and won the Virginia regional before back in 2016.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Storms & Strong Winds for parts of ENC
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Dexter Barry, a 54-year-old heart transplant recipient, died less than a week after he was...
Man dies after not receiving doses of essential medication in jail

Latest News

Tulane edges ECU in AAC baseball championship game
ECU baseball sweeps USF in AAC tournament semifinals to clinch spot in championship game
North Duplin softball wins decisive game three over East Columbus to clinch regional title series
North Duplin softball wins 1A east regional title.
North Duplin softball wins decisive game three over East Columbus to clinch regional title series