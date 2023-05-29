Advertise With Us
Deputies arrest New Bern man on drug charges following traffic stop

Yomo Jefferson
Yomo Jefferson(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are sharing details surrounding a drug arrest following a traffic stop last week in one Eastern Carolina county.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Yomo Jefferson, 50, of New Bern, is facing two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container, and driving while license revoked.

Deputies said on May 24th that they searched Jefferson’s vehicle after pulling him over on Highway 70 near the Cove City exit.

Investigators said they found over 3.5 ounces of cocaine.

Officials said that Jefferson was out on bond for an arrest back on April 11th.

In that case he’d been charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession firearm by a convicted felon, open container violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Craven County jail.

No bond information was provided

