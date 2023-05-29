Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty Memorial Day rain showers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The presence of the low pressure system that was the cause of the rain over the past two days will keep rain in the forecast today. The showers we see will be isolated to scattered with the best chance coming in the afternoon. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s with winds blowing in out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. This pattern will be on repeat for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures slowly climbing into the low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity is back and will likely stick around through the remainder of the summer months. Overnight lows over the next several nights will hover in the low to mid 60s, allowing the humid air to linger. We are still about a month away from the peak of summer time humidity.

Dry weather finally returns to the East Friday before another round of rain approaches from the southeast. Yes, we have another chance of rain set of the weekend. For now, chances are low with both Saturday and Sunday featuring a 20% chance. Highs will go from the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday to the upper 70s by Sunday.

