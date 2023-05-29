An Eastern Carolina Veteran shares important message at Memorial day event

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Williamston was special for many reasons, as it honored the fallen, those who are Prisoners of War and Missing in Action.

“They’re missing somewhere in a prison and don’t have a home, recognizing them and hopefully that they’re not deceased and still living. That one day they will make it home,” said AMVETS Post 227 member Kenneth Wallace.

The ceremony also told the story of an Eastern Carolina Veteran.

“I would just like to think something that I say hits the right person in the right place, and somebody won’t do it,” said guest speaker Judy Hobson.

Hobson served in the military, and now she has made it her mission to tell the story of her son, James, who served in the Navy for four years. James was diagnosed with M.S. and a few years ago took his own life and says there are so many others.

“When you stop and think at 22 Veterans every single day commit suicide, that’s horrific,” said Hobson.

So on Monday, Hobson told the signs and symptoms of someone who may be suicidal but, most importantly, wanted to emphasize it’s not anyone’s fault.

The AMVETS Post 227 want Veterans to know they are not alone.

“We don’t look or judge about we are somebody that gone through what you’re going through, and we are here to help. To help not judge but to make sure that the comradery that you had when you was in service is still alive now” said AMVETS Post 227 2nd Vice Elbert Hithsmith Sr.

The service concluded with the playing of taps and the opportunity for Hobson to answer any questions attendees may have. Post 227 has also recently added a women’s group in support of anyone who may have served or is a relative of someone that may have been in the military.

Anyone who needs help, or has loved ones who do, can call the suicide and crisis lifeline 24/7 by dialing 988.

