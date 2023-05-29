Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was shot while at a call on Marilyn...
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call
(Source: MGN)
POLICE: One dead, two charged with armed robbery and murder
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Storms & Strong Winds for parts of ENC
Dexter Barry, a 54-year-old heart transplant recipient, died less than a week after he was...
Man dies after not receiving doses of essential medication in jail
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
LIVE: Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.
Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion
Onslow County motorcycle ride remembers fallen soldiers