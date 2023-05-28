Tulane edges ECU in AAC baseball championship game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 15th ranked ECU baseball team fell to Tulane on Sunday afternoon 8-6 in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Tulane earns the conference automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament.

ECU got in a 3-0 hole in the game but battled back to the lead with five unanswered runs. Justin Wilcoxen got them started with a two-run single. They got one more on an error and a wild pitch as the Pirates took a 4-3 lead after one.

Josh Moylan drove in Carter Cunningham with an RBI double in the 2nd. Both players made the All-Tournament Team. Danny Beal and Jacobs Starling also made All-Tournament team. Star also drove in a run the eighth with a single.

Tulane scored three in the fifth, one in the 7th and one in the 9th to build up their lead to 8-6.

ECU had runners on in the 9th but couldn’t get a run across. Tulane is 18-40. ECU is 45-17. Coach Godwin said after the game his team just ran out of gas after all the baseball they have played this week.

They are the first team in tournament history to lose an opening round game and make the championship game.

