Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty Showers Tonight; Humid and Cloudy Conditions for Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of low pressure continues to set the stage for a rainfall roulette kind of forecast. Some backyards experienced rainfall this afternoon that was locally heavy. Other spots were dry and it looks like this trend will continue over the next few hours as our airmass remains saturated, with onshore breezes at times.

Eventually the low pressure will gradually weaken, leading to a reduction in the rain chances but, the moisture lingers. Overnight lows are anticipated to drop only to the middle 60s tonight, with a humid southeasterly breeze around 5 to 10 mph.

On Memorial Day, rain chances drop to 20% with overcast skies. We may be lucky enough to even see a few peeks of sunshine. If you are heading outdoors, be sure to carry the sunglasses, sunblock and bug spray. It will be humid with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

