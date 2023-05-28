Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Storms & Strong Winds for parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a rainy start to unofficially kick off summer as storms roll through Eastern Carolina.

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues to be in effort for parts of Beaufort, Pamlico, Craven and Carteret counties through Sunday at 10 a.m.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SUNDAY UNTIL 10 A.M. (WITN)

But overall for your Sunday, bands of storms move throughout ENC for much of the day while making it up to about 76F.

ENC FORECAST - 5.28.2023 (WITN)

We continue to deal with an area of low pressure that is generating several showers and isolated storms from the Sandhills to the Crystal Coast. Some of these rainbands have produced locally heavy rainfall at times, and it does remain a risk over the next 12-hours or so, as moisture surges in from the south. Gusty winds and rip currents will remain a concern, as well as onshore breezes juxtaposed along barrier islands and sounds from Topsail Island to the Pamlico Sound. This could set the stage for treacherous conditions, including coastal flooding along the Neuse River, inlets and sounds.

Rain chances remain lower on Memorial Day so don’t completely cancel outdoor plans.

