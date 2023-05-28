Advertise With Us
Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic shot during call

(None)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A paramedic here in the East was shot while attending a call Sunday night.

Lenoir County Emergency Services says that the paramedic was at a call on Marilyn Drive trying to get a patient into an ambulance around 6:00 P.M.

The county says that a vehicle slammed into the front of the ambulance and the suspect came out of the vehicle, firing a weapon, and the paramedic was shot.

Officials say that the paramedic was taken to ECU Health Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Kinston Police say they are currently investigating the case.

