Police issue arrest warrants for murder suspect in Kinston

Mario King has been arrested in the May 24th shooting and murder of Franklin Bowden II
Mario King has been arrested in the May 24th shooting and murder of Franklin Bowden II
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department has issued warrants for the arrest of 34-year-old Mario King.

Authorities say King is wanted in connection with the shooting and murder of Franklin Bowden II.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, at 11:28 pm, officers responded to the 400 block of North Davis Street and found Bowden II deceased from a gunshot wounds.

The Kinston Police Department says King is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenior County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

