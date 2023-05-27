Police issue arrest warrants for murder suspect in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department has issued warrants for the arrest of 34-year-old Mario King.

Authorities say King is wanted in connection with the shooting and murder of Franklin Bowden II.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, at 11:28 pm, officers responded to the 400 block of North Davis Street and found Bowden II deceased from a gunshot wounds.

The Kinston Police Department says King is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenior County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

