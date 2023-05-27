North Duplin softball wins decisive game three over East Columbus to clinch regional title series

CALYPSO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Duplin softball team defeated East Columbus 14-7 on Friday night in the decisive game three of their 1A east regional softball championship series to advance to state.

The Rebels last trip to the state finals was in 2015 when they won the championship.

East Columbus did lead early in the game as they scored five runs in the second to go up 6-3.

North Duplin rallied with four runs of their own to go back ahead 7-6.

Reece Outlaw and Lilly Fulghum hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning as they stretched the lead to 10-6.

Fulghum, a freshman pitcher, went the distance and made a diving catch in foul territory to end the game and clinch the regional title.

North Duplin will face Union Academy, a charter school near Charlotte, in the state championship best-of-three series next weekend.

