DO YOU KNOW ME? Goldsboro Police need help identifying robbery suspect
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies need your help identifying a robbery suspect at the 1100 block of Parkway Drive in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro deputies released photos last night of what appears to be a man wearing a hat and a face covering at a convenience store. The suspect can also be seen driving a white sedan. It’s unclear whether the photos released were from the crime scene.
If you have a good idea of who the suspect may be, you’re encouraged to call or text Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.
