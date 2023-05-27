DO YOU KNOW ME? Goldsboro Police need help identifying robbery suspect

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies need your help identifying a robbery suspect at the 1100 block of Parkway Drive in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro deputies released photos last night of what appears to be a man wearing a hat and a face covering at a convenience store. The suspect can also be seen driving a white sedan. It’s unclear whether the photos released were from the crime scene.

If you have a good idea of who the suspect may be, you’re encouraged to call or text Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

