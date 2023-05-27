Advertise With Us
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for four children from El Paso, Texas, believed to have been abducted.

Authorities are looking for Aidan Williams, 16, Isabella Williams, 14, Audrit Williams, 12, and Michael Carmony, 4. A photo of Aidan was not provided.

Police believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The children were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso, Texas on May 26.

Aidan is described to be white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. Details about his hair and eye color were not provided. Isabella is described to be white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Audrit is described to be white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with blonde hair. Michael is described to be white, 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 35 pounds, with blonde hair.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the children’s abduction. She is described to be white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Carmony is believed to be driving a red 2004 Ford F-150, possibly spray-painted black, with the Texas license plate number be88718.

Anyone with information on the children’s disappearance is urged to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the disappearance of...
