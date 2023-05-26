Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zebra dies after running into fence post at zoo

A zebra has died at a zoo in Wisconsin after it ran into a fence post in its enclosure,...
A zebra has died at a zoo in Wisconsin after it ran into a fence post in its enclosure, officials say.(RudiHulshof via Canva | File image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A zebra has died after running into a containment fence post in his enclosure at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The zebra, named Stuart, was in the Impala Plains habitat at the Milwaukee County Zoo “exploring, running and chasing the impalas in the yard” Wednesday when he struck the fence post surrounding the habitat, the zoo said Thursday in a statement.

Tim Wild, the zoo’s curator of large mammals, said a necropsy will be done to determine why the zebra’s injuries were fatal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“This tragic accident is a heartbreaking loss for the animal care team, and for everyone who cares about the zoo’s animals,” the zoo said on its website. “The focus now is on the wellbeing of the impalas and the ostriches who share the habitat. The impalas were brought inside for the remainder of the day, and the ostriches returned to the yard.”

Stuart was born in 2018 at a zoo in Minnesota and had been at the Milwaukee County Zoo since 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamel Arrington arrested in shooting near J.H. Rose
UPDATE: One person charged in connection with shooting outside J.H. Rose High School
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Christa Robinson
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts
The county's EMS director and deputy director both resigned on Tuesday.
Hyde County EMS director, deputy director quitting over low pay, funding issues
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton
Residents make brown bag lunches
Seniors Serving The Homeless in the ENC
Memorial Day weekend could bring strong rip currents to places like Emerald Isle.
Eastern North Carolina prepares for Memorial Day Weekend
Ervin Hendricks Tanisha Battle
NASH DEPUTIES: Two arrested on drug charges in Rocky Mount