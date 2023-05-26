Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wet Start to Memorial Day Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The area of low pressure we’ve been tracking over the past several days will finally move onshore tomorrow. Heaviest of the rain will be in the Myrtle Beach and Wilmington areas but we’ll still see a good round of rain here too. Rain chances this evening and tonight stay the highest along the coast. Some areas inland may see little to no rain until Saturday morning and afternoon. Heavier rain moves in Saturday and Saturday night. Showers and downpours could linger into Sunday morning before things try to dry out the rest of the day. Rain chances remain lower on Memorial Day so don’t completely cancel outdoor plans. There’s a narrow window late Saturday and early Sunday we may have to watch for a strong storm or two.

Strong northeast winds will continue to keep things cool through Sunday morning. A few feet of inundation is possible up the Neuse, Pamlico, and surrounding rivers. More rain is possible Tuesday through Thursday. That will continue to drive up rainfall amounts, especially inland. High pressure moves in for the end of the week. It may start to feel like June as humidity and temperatures near 90 return.

