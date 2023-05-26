Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

SWIM GUIDE: Sound Rivers says all test sites pass ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.(Sound Rivers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An environmental group says tests show all sites on the lower Neuse River and on the Tar-Pamlico River are safe to swim in this Memorial Day weekend.

Sound Rivers released its latest Swim Guide Friday afternoon.

The group said while all of the sites it tested meet state and federal recreational water-quality standards, heavy rains predicted this weekend could quickly change that.

“Keep in mind that any time we have a heavy rain, once that rain hits the ground, it’s picking up pollution and running into the closest waterway,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “This weekend, we’re going to have a lot of rain, so you need to take caution even if our results from Friday say it’s safe to swim at a particular site.”

Each week the organization tests 17 sites in the Lower Neuse River basin and 23 locations in the Tar-Pamlico River basin.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Crime scene tape
Greenville police Investigating apparent murder-suicide at Belle Meade Apartments
The Kinston police chief says it happen on North Davis Steet just before midnight Wednesday.
Kinston man shot and killed overnight; councilman calling for change
The driver was killed in this Friday morning crash.
Log truck driver killed in Pitt County crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
Five students with minor injuries, other driver airlifted after Lenoir County school bus crash

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wet Start to Memorial Day Weekend
FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Dustin!
It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard near Landmark Drive.
Crash slows Greenville traffic on busy city street
The driver was killed in this Friday morning crash.
Log truck driver killed in Pitt County crash