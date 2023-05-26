Seniors Serving The Homeless in the ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senior citizens in the east are doing their part to end hunger.

Residents of Spring Arbor Senior Living in Greenville made brown bag lunches for those in need on Thursday, saying the project is one of the ways they help serve the homeless in the city.

Resident Harry Simpson says he still wants to do his part after pastoring a church and serving in the Army.

“You realize there are people out there that need help more so than you...And uh it should be...More of us should be working and doing that” says Simpson.

Activity Director Haley Turbeville says making arts and crafts is what the seniors regularly enjoy. However, she says the group prefers serving their fellow citizens in this way even more.

“This is something they can do, and it directly affects their community, they get to watch it, they can take the lunches with me to drop them off at community crossroads...and that’s something that they...it’s an activity that really gives them a purpose,” says Turbeville.

Turbeville says Spring Arbor covers the cost of food and has for many years.

Resident Sallie Landen says it’s important to her that she always helps the less fortunate. She says that her heart goes out to the homeless and she hopes they remember one thing: “Just keep pushing and help is on the way” says Landen.

The senior citizens made a total of 60 meals for the Crossroads Community Center in Greenville, and residents say they are ready to do it all again next month.

