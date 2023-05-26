SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Students, pickup truck driver all released from hospital

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Everyone injured in a school bus crash Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County has been released from the hospital.

A pickup truck rear-ended the school bus around 3:30 p.m. on Pauls Path Road and Ben Dail Road, between Kinston and La Grange.

Lenoir County spokesman Bryan Hanks says the bus was from La Grange Elementary School. Troopers said there were about 21 children on the bus and five of them were taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care.

The pickup was towing lawnmowers and its driver was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He was released from the hospital around midnight.

The truck ran off the road and the man was pinned in the crash.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and we’re awaiting an update from troopers on any charges in the mishap.

Lenoir County school bus wreck (Lenoir County)

Lenoir County school bus accident (Lenoir County)

