Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NASH DEPUTIES: Two arrested on drug charges in Rocky Mount

Ervin Hendricks Tanisha Battle
Ervin Hendricks Tanisha Battle(Nash County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Nash County have arrested two people on multiple drug charges in Rocky Mount.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Niblick Drive in Rocky Mount on May 24th after receiving several complaints about people doing things at the home that may be illegal.

During the raid, deputies say they found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and two firearms.

Deputies arrested Ervin Hendricks and Tanisha Battle and charged them both with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Deputies said they found cocaine on Hendricks when they were processing him at the jail and added possession of a controlled substance in a jail premises to his charges.

Ervin Hendricks received a $150,000 secured bond and Tanisha Battle received a $125,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they found drugs, guns, and money when they raided a home associated with Ervin...
Deputies say they found drugs, guns, and money when they raided a home associated with Ervin Hendricks Tanisha Battle(Nash County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamel Arrington arrested in shooting near J.H. Rose
UPDATE: One person charged in connection with shooting outside J.H. Rose High School
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Christa Robinson
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts
The county's EMS director and deputy director both resigned on Tuesday.
Hyde County EMS director, deputy director quitting over low pay, funding issues
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Latest News

Residents make brown bag lunches
Seniors Serving The Homeless in the ENC
Memorial Day weekend could bring strong rip currents to places like Emerald Isle.
Eastern North Carolina prepares for Memorial Day Weekend
Crime scene tape
Greenville police Investigating apparent murder-suicide at Belle Meade Apartments
Roderick Wall
Onslow County man sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on drug charges