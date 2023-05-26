Man charged in latest Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Wednesday night’s murder in Rocky Mount.

Sincere Davis has been charged with first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occuplied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. on Park Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say the 21-year-old Davis went to Lakendrick Powell’s home to rob the man.

Davis, who was on probation for another robbery conviction, was jailed without bond.

