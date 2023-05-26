Advertise With Us
J.H. Rose baseball sweeps Southern Lee to claim the 3A East Regional baseball title

North Duplin softball stays alive in 1A softball
J.H. Rose baseball wins region title
J.H. Rose baseball wins region title(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SANFORD, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose baseball team got a dominant 7-0 win at Southern Lee on Thursday night to clinch the 3A East Regional Championship two games to none.

Rose advances to the state final series for the second time in the last three seasons.

Andrew Wallen had a complete game shutout allowing just two hits with a pair of walks. Wallen also hit a 2-run home run in the first and went 3 for 3 at the plate.

Rose got some insurance in the second on an RBI double by Owen Boyd. Ives Howard delivered a sac fly to put the Rampants up four in the third.

They had a big two out rally in the seventh for even more insurance. Wyatt Fagundes with a 2-run double to the gap put them up 7-0. The 3A West Region series went to a third game on Saturday.

In softball, North Duplin also had a big final inning as they kept their season alive with 12-3 win at East Columbus. Their series is tied 1-1 in the East Region Finals. Game three is Saturday at North Duplin at 7 PM.

On the soccer field, Jacksonville girls remain undefeated with a 3-2 win in overtime over Wilson Hunt in the 3A state fourth round. Dixon girls fell at top seed Eastern Alamance 4-0.

In 2A Manteo and Clinton both advanced to the regional championship match.

The regional girls soccer finals are on Tuesday at the high seeds.

