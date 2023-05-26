Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Dustin!

An almost 6-years-old Labrador Retriever/Hound mix looking for a forever home
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet the most fun and super loving almost 6-years-old Labrador Retriever/Hound mix named Dustin! Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” in an effort to help find this sweet dog a forever home. Watch the video above to here more about Dustin...

FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN
FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN(WITN)

And here Dustin is with WITN’s Natalie Parsons in-studio...

FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN
FUR BABY FRIDAY'S DUSTIN(WITN)

And having some fun in the Weather Center...

DUSTIN IN THE WEATHER CENTER
DUSTIN IN THE WEATHER CENTER(WITN)

We have some “happy tails” to let you know about! The following “Fur Baby Friday” alumni have found their forever homes:

Alaska

HAPPY TAILS: ALASKA
HAPPY TAILS: ALASKA(WITN)

Hercules

HAPPY TAILS: HERCULES
HAPPY TAILS: HERCULES(WITN)

And also, Harlow, Flint, Ada, Bonita, Cinnamon and Scout have found their forever homes.

But for these other “Fur Baby Friday” alumnus, the search continues:

Outlaw

FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW
FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW(WITN)

Bubbles

FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW
FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW(WITN)

As well as Zinnia and Echo continue looking for their forever homes.

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan about how the rescue has seen an influx in “owner surrenders.” WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO for some tips to help keep you and your fur babies together if you’re fallen on hard times.

