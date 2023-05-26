Flags being lowered for Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People are encouraged to fly their flags at half-mast this Memorial Day.

The North Carolina Department of Administration announced today that U.S. and North Carolina flags should be lowered to half-mast from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day.

It is to stand tribute to the sacrifices of the armed service personnel across the state.

“This Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who have lost their lives in the defense and service of our country,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I am grateful for the countless sacrifices that they, along with their surrounding friends and families have made for us.”

