Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Flags being lowered for Memorial Day

From sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29.
From sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29.(North Carolina Department of Administration)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People are encouraged to fly their flags at half-mast this Memorial Day.

The North Carolina Department of Administration announced today that U.S. and North Carolina flags should be lowered to half-mast from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day.

It is to stand tribute to the sacrifices of the armed service personnel across the state.

“This Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who have lost their lives in the defense and service of our country,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I am grateful for the countless sacrifices that they, along with their surrounding friends and families have made for us.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Greenville police Investigating apparent murder-suicide at Belle Meade Apartments
The Kinston police chief says it happen on North Davis Steet just before midnight Wednesday.
Kinston man shot and killed overnight; councilman calling for change
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
Five students with minor injuries, other driver airlifted after Lenoir County school bus crash
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Sellers was arrested by Elizabeth City Police Department for murder, according to officials.
POLICE: 20-year-old man charged for Elizabeth City murder

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue to move onshore
The crash happened around 9:20 a.m.
Log truck driver killed in Pitt County crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Students, pickup truck driver all released from hospital
K9 Santos and his handler were assisting Knightdale police with the search near North...
Wake County K9 accidentally killed by Knightdale officer