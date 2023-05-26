ENC fire department offers reminders for safe holiday grilling

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is upon us and that means many people in the east will cook outdoors.

The gas and charcoal grills are going to be the special guest at cookouts across Eastern Carolina this weekend.

They come in many shapes and sizes, big and small, cheap and expensive.

Vernon Eason says for him and his family, grilling is an annual tradition.

“Back in the day they used gasoline which definitely wasn’t safe,” says Eason.

Michael Brown is the Assistant Chief of Fire and Life Safety for the Red Oak Community Fire Department.

He says there are important steps to take to keep you and your loved ones safe.

“Make sure that you never use a grill indoors, because all types of grills contain carbon monoxide which can make you ill,” says Brown.

Brown says never leave a grill unattended and always keep children and pets at least three feet away.

According to FEMA, grill fires on residential properties result in an estimated average of 10 deaths, 100 injuries, and $37 million in property loss each year.

Bud Byrum says cooking outdoors is the way to go but do it safely.

“Big holiday weekend you want to take the time and enjoy yourself. Hopefully, the weather holds out,” says Byrum.

The National Fire Protection Association says grills should be placed well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

According to FEMA, more than half of grill fires on residential properties occur in the four months of May, June, July, and August.

