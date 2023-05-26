Eastern North Carolina prepares for Memorial Day Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Memorial Day weekend is almost here however, the weather forecast is not what many had hoped for.

Emerald Isle Deputy Fire Chief, William Matthias says, “Even Olympian swimmers can’t beat the strength of a rip.”

However, even the rainy weather conditions aren’t stopping beachgoers from celebrating the holiday weekend at the coast according to Emerald Isle Realty Reservation Sales Director, Katrina Brienza.

“Our occupancy is still high so we’re looking forward to welcoming all of our vacationing guests this Memorial Day. The nice thing about the Crystal Coast is that we have many things to do and it might call for a rainy day but we’re on the coast so it might just be a hit-or-miss shower,” Brienza says.

Raindrops aren’t the only thing causing a rip in beach day plans Chief Matthias says. “Those rip currents are going to become stronger. Once we elevate to a red flag or high rip current risk, no swimming is ever recommended.”

Beachgoers are still determined on having a great holiday weekend despite the weather conditions.

Emerald Isle Visitor, Patrick Eskew says, “It’s a little bit chilly today with the winds. Not bad at all, it’s still the beach and we’re having a good time. It’s been a blast. We’ve got plenty of beach time and plenty of pool time in.”

Matthias says it’s important for travelers to keep in mind road conditions when traveling to Emerald Isle as 2 to 4 inches of rain and up to 40 to 50 miles-an-hour wind gusts are in the forecast.

Other areas in Eastern Carolina are also expected to experience similar weather conditions.

Some events like the Greater Bath Foundation and Smokin’ Memorial Day celebration have already decided to cancel festivities.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.