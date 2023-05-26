Crash slows Greenville traffic on busy city street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A crash Friday afternoon slowed Greenville traffic down as people were trying to get away for the long holiday weekend.

It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard near Landmark Drive.

Greenville police said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

They said one SUV was coming out of a shopping center parking lot, making a left turn to head west on Greenville Boulevard. Another SUV swerved to avoid that SUV, and police said they grazed each other.

The second SUV flipped over on its side after it hit a car heading in the other direction.

Officers say one person in the second SUV and in the car were taken to ECU Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police have charged the driver of the first SUV with unsafe movement.

The busy street has since reopened to all traffic.

