Coastal low to bring gusty winds, coastal flood risk & dangerous rips

Strong northeast winds will bring a flood risk to the lower Pamlico Sound
First Alert Forecast for Friday, May 26 5AM
By Jim Howard
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A slow moving storm system off the southeast coast will combine with high pressure to our north to bring strong northeasterly winds through Saturday.

Wind gusts will run from 25 to 35 mph for inland areas with locations along the coast seeing gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Gusts may reach near 50 mph along the Outer Banks starting today and lasting through Saturday. The long duration of strong northeast winds will lead to water levels rising 2 to 4 feet above normal over the southern Pamlico Sound as well as the Neuse and Pamlico River basins. The highest water rises will likely occur around the high tides during the early afternoons (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.) and late overnight periods (1 a.m. to 2 a.m.). The strong winds and associated flood risk will start to taper down Sunday and Memorial Day.

Winds gusts 30-45 mph
Winds gusts 30-45 mph(Jim Howard)

Chances for rain look scattered rather than widespread but rain will linger into Sunday and Memorial Day. Rip current risk remains high for all of Memorial Day Weekend.

Water rises: 3-4 feet above normal
Water rises: 3-4 feet above normal(Jim Howard)
Water rises: 2-3 feet above normal
Water rises: 2-3 feet above normal(Jim Howard)

