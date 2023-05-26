Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Aurora Fossil Festival postponed until June 24-25

The North Carolina Fossil Festival, hosted by the Aurora Fossil Museum was postponed to June...
The North Carolina Fossil Festival, hosted by the Aurora Fossil Museum was postponed to June 24-25 due to weather.(Aurora Fossil Museum)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Weekend storms caused a celebration of the past to be postponed to the future.

Bill Cook, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Aurora Fossil Museum, announced that the North Carolina Fossil Festival will be rescheduled to June 24-25.

The decision was made due to predicted hazardous weather this weekend.

“We are asking everyone planning to attend and for the cooperation of all our vendors to return to Aurora on June 24 & 25 for the Festival,” Cook added.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Greenville police Investigating apparent murder-suicide at Belle Meade Apartments
The Kinston police chief says it happen on North Davis Steet just before midnight Wednesday.
Kinston man shot and killed overnight; councilman calling for change
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
Five students with minor injuries, other driver airlifted after Lenoir County school bus crash
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Sellers was arrested by Elizabeth City Police Department for murder, according to officials.
POLICE: 20-year-old man charged for Elizabeth City murder

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue to move onshore
From sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29.
Flags being lowered for Memorial Day
The crash happened around 9:20 a.m.
Log truck driver killed in Pitt County crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Students, pickup truck driver all released from hospital