Aurora Fossil Festival postponed until June 24-25

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Weekend storms caused a celebration of the past to be postponed to the future.

Bill Cook, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Aurora Fossil Museum, announced that the North Carolina Fossil Festival will be rescheduled to June 24-25.

The decision was made due to predicted hazardous weather this weekend.

“We are asking everyone planning to attend and for the cooperation of all our vendors to return to Aurora on June 24 & 25 for the Festival,” Cook added.

