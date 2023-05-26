American Legion hosts National Poppy Day

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Legion Post 39 is showing its patriotism ahead of Memorial day by hosting a special event Friday.

National Poppy Day honors veterans who have given their lives in service to our country. The event also benefits living veterans by using donations for programs that benefit them. The American Legion designated National Poppy Day as the Friday before Memorial Day.

The red poppy symbolizes the blood shed during battle, taking it’s inspiration from the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields”, which was written by a WWI veteran.

Those interested in participating can make a donation in exchange for a poppy that they can wear to show their support for the armed forces.

The event takes place at Sam’s Club in Winterville today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

