Winterville author addresses complex topics in children’s books

There Ought to be a Law
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An author here in the east is educating children through easy-to-understand literature.

Portia Bright Pittman has experience as a legislative assistant in the North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives.

She says she realized most kids, and even many adults, know very little about the process of making a law.

That’s what inspired her to write There Out to be a Law, which takes readers on an adventure to learn how government works.

Brightman will have another book coming out on July 25. My Favorite Future was inspired by her own children and the vision parents have for their little ones.

Bright Books, LLC has pop-up book signings and other ways to engage with her coming up.

