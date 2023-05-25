Rocky Mount police investigating late night homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another deadly shooting in Rocky Mount.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

Police said they found 36-year-old Lakendrick Powell had been shot and the man died at the scene.

They believe Powell’s shooting was targeted and ask anyone with information on the homicide to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

