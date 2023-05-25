Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Rocky Mount police investigating late night homicide

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another deadly shooting in Rocky Mount.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

Police said they found 36-year-old Lakendrick Powell had been shot and the man died at the scene.

They believe Powell’s shooting was targeted and ask anyone with information on the homicide to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamel Arrington arrested in shooting near J.H. Rose
UPDATE: One person charged in connection with shooting outside J.H. Rose High School
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Christa Robinson
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts
The county's EMS director and deputy director both resigned on Tuesday.
Hyde County EMS director, deputy director quitting over low pay, funding issues
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Latest News

Onslow County deputies today released photos of the May 18th theft of over $1,000 in...
DO YOU KNOW US? Couple wanted for tobacco store theft
There Ought to be a Law
Winterville author addresses complex topics in children’s books
After controversial comments, Rep. Kidwell and other lawmaker resign from GOP leadership
POLICE: 20-year-old man charged for Elizabeth City murder
Kinston man shot and killed overnight; councilman calling for change