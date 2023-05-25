POLICE: 20-year-old man charged for Elizabeth City murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says they arrested a man for the murder of an Elizabeth City man.

Elizabeth City Police Department says 20-year-old Boyd Sellers was taken to the Abelmarle District jail with no bond after being charged with the murder of David Geyer Wednesday.

Geyer, 42, was found dead at the 100 block of Chappell Garden Drive by officers on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. after getting a call for assistance, according to officials.

Sellers first court appearance was today at 9:30 a.m. at Pasquotank County District Court.

This is an active ongoing investigation and the ECPD asks anyone with additional information in relation to this murder to contact call (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

