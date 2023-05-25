Pirates battle past Bearcats, rain delay, and power outage to advance in AAC baseball tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 15th ranked ECU baseball team avoided elimination at the American Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night beating Cincinnati 9-6.

Jacob Starling with the clutch hit in the 7th scoring Joey Berini and Lane Hoover following a review to give the Pirates the lead 8-6.

ECU did build up an early lead with scrappy runs capped off by Alec Makarewicz RBI single in the third to go up 5-2.

There was a lengthy rain delay in the fourth inning with the Pirates trailing the Bearcats 6-5 following a wind-aided grand slam.

ECU did the rest of the scoring. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart walked with the bases loaded in the 6th. Then Starling’s two-run double and a wild pitch in the 8th allowing Carter Cunningham to score their 9th run.

After the rain delay the bullpen was lights out, no pun intended. Danny Beal went 2.1 innings allowing just one hit and no runs. Carter Spivey threw 1.2 innings of hitless shutout ball. Trey Yesavage came in and closed the door with a scoreless 9th inning.

ECU advances to face the loser of Thursday’s game between South Florida and Central Florida on Friday at 1 PM in another elimination game.

