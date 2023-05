JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight onslow county schools will host excellence in education, a celebration, and an awards ceremony for the district’s educators.

The ceremony will recognize award winners in various categories and will culminate with the announcement of the 2023-2024 OCS teacher of the year.

The ceremony takes place at Northside High School at 6 P.M.

