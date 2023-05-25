Advertise With Us
Onslow County man sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on drug charges

Roderick Wall
Roderick Wall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Roderick Wall, 49, of Jacksonville pled guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution, and possession with the intent to distribute on March 2nd after police made six controlled purchases of narcotics from Wall, at or near his home.

Police say when they raided Wall’s home on August 18, 2021, they found pills, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, two .22 caliber rifles, marijuana, more than $5,000, and a home surveillance system.

According to police the surveillance footage from inside the home showed drug transactions, as well as a pregnant woman injecting fentanyl supplied by Wall.

Police say they were also able to determine that Wall facilitated prostitution, including by posting online advertisements for sexual services and allowing women to engage in commercial sex out of his home, often while supplying them with drugs.

“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug that our nation has encountered, and it is killing far too many in Eastern North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant openly sold drugs to pregnant women and prostitutes and dealt deadly narcotics in front of his minor children. We are proud to partner with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to put those pushing deadly drugs into our communities behind bars.”

Police say a co-defendant in the case was previously sentenced to five years in prison.

