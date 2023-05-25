Advertise With Us
No children injured in Lenoir County school bus crash; other driver being airlifted

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school bus crash has closed a highway in Lenoir County and the driver of the other vehicle is being airlifted to Greenville.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Pauls Path Road and Ben Dail Road, between Kinston and La Grange.

Lenoir County spokesman Brian Hanks says none of the nine children on the bus from La Grange Elementary School were injured.

The driver of the pickup truck that was towing lawnmowers was pinned up against the bus. That man is being airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center.

Hanks says the school system is bringing in another bus to take the children back to the elementary school where parents can pick them up.

WITN has a reporter en route to the crash.

