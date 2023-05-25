Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Mixing with Maggie: Strawberry Delight

Mixing with Maggie: Strawberry Delight
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s never fun to fire up the oven on a hot summer day, and this recipe helps you avoid that headache.

This strawberry-infused pie dish involves a fruit that is widely available this time of year.

Maggie Golden stopped by ENC at Three Thursday to explain how to construct this simple recipe.

You can assembly your own Strawberry Delight easily by using the ingredients below.

  • 1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple
  • 1 can (21 ounces) strawberry pie filling
  • 4 cups mini marshmallows
  • 16 ounces Cool Whip, thawed
  • 2 cups frozen strawberries, partially thawed

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamel Arrington arrested in shooting near J.H. Rose
UPDATE: One person charged in connection with shooting outside J.H. Rose High School
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Christa Robinson
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts
The county's EMS director and deputy director both resigned on Tuesday.
Hyde County EMS director, deputy director quitting over low pay, funding issues
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Latest News

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
Five students with minor injuries, other driver airlifted after Lenoir County school bus crash
Five students with minor injuries, other driver airlifted after Lenoir County school bus crash
Winterville author addresses complex topics in children’s books
Mixing with Maggie: Strawberry Delight