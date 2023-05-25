Mixing with Maggie: Strawberry Delight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s never fun to fire up the oven on a hot summer day, and this recipe helps you avoid that headache.

This strawberry-infused pie dish involves a fruit that is widely available this time of year.

Maggie Golden stopped by ENC at Three Thursday to explain how to construct this simple recipe.

You can assembly your own Strawberry Delight easily by using the ingredients below.

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple

1 can (21 ounces) strawberry pie filling

4 cups mini marshmallows

16 ounces Cool Whip, thawed

2 cups frozen strawberries, partially thawed

