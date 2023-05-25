Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London, Thursday. Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located. The Metropolitan Police force says there are no reports of injuries. Police said a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Police lift the cordon after a car crashes into the gates of Downing Street; counterterrorism officers are not involved in the investigation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

LONDON (AP) — A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located, setting off a rapid security response in one of London’s most-fortified sites.

The Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There were no reports of injuries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time.

Video footage posted on social media showed a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

Footage shot soon after showed a car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates. Several police officers minutely inspected the vehicle, removing items from the trunk and inside the car and placing them in evidence bags.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said they were working to establish the circumstances.

“I heard a bang and looked up and saw loads of police with taser guns shouting at the man,” said witness Simon Parry, 44. “A lot of police vehicles came very quickly and were very quick to evacuate the area.”

The BBC showed a photo of officers leading away a man with handcuffed hands behind his back.

Officers cordoned off a wide area after the crash but began to lift the barriers within half an hour, allowing people back into Whitehall, which normally teems with civil servants and tourists keen to see the nearby Houses of Parliament and other historic buildings.

Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10.

Public access to the street is restricted and the heavy steel gates are protected at all times by armed police officers. Concrete bollards and metal crowd barriers also help keep threats at bay.

The gates were erected in 1989 in response to threats from Irish Republican Army militants. In 1991 the IRA fired three mortars at the street, one of which exploded in the backyard of No. 10 while Prime Minister John Major was leading a Cabinet meeting inside. Three police officers and a civil servant suffered minor injuries.

The area was targeted in 2017, when an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group killed four people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death outside Parliament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamel Arrington arrested in shooting near J.H. Rose
UPDATE: One person charged in connection with shooting outside J.H. Rose High School
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Christa Robinson
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts
The county's EMS director and deputy director both resigned on Tuesday.
Hyde County EMS director, deputy director quitting over low pay, funding issues
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Latest News

Richmond detectives are working to find the people behind a terrible and disturbing video being...
Video shows teens forced to strip during robbery; community leaders express outrage
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops hold large live-fire drills near border with North Korea
Onslow County deputies today released photos of the May 18th theft of over $1,000 in...
DO YOU KNOW US? Couple wanted for tobacco store theft