Kinston man shot and killed overnight; councilman calling for change

The Kinston police chief says it happen on North Davis Steet just before midnight Wednesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city official is speaking out after getting a message about the shooting of a friend.

Kinston Councilman Chris Suggs says a 22-year-old man who was a friend and classmate of his died after being shot Wednesday night.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says Franklin Bowden II was killed shortly after 11:30 p.m. at the 400 block of North Davis Street.

Police have yet to release any information on the gunman or a possible motive.

Suggs is calling the city to take action after getting a text about his friend who he was told was shot several times.

