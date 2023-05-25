Historic Tisdale House moves to new lot despite challenging haul

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Devoted construction workers and movers spent nearly four hours, hauling the historic Tisdale House to its new lot Wednesday night.

Many thought the well-known New Bern house would be sitting on its new lot earlier than it was, however, movers had a setback while crossing a vacant lot during the escort.

People had the intersection of Broad Street and First Street flooded during the early stages of the move as it got underway at 7:30 p.m.

The Tisdale House was moved over to a new lot on the corner of Rhem Avenue and First Street, which is a few blocks away from its original location at 1312 Broad Street.

Daniel Tower gained ownership of the house from the city of New Bern after winning a bid.

Tower has a history of bringing historic houses back to life, which many residents are happy about because they say the Tisdale house was once on the verge of being demolished altogether.

“People come to me and say I’ve lived my whole life in New Bern, and I identify with the Tisdale House,” Tower said. “It really is a beautiful house. It’s been really exciting for me to see all of the support from the community.”

Three-year New Berian Roy Leonard believes the Tisdale Houses’ fond history will be remembered forever.

“Most everybody felt like a great amount of history was going to be lost,” Leonard said. “Even though it’s moving a few blocks from here, it’s still going to be restored. For those who have memories, it’ll be nice.”

Stay with us as we post updated pictures and videos of the historic house at its new spot.

