Havelock police seek suspected thieves

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police are asking for help identifying two people they say broke into and stole from a local store on two different days.

Police say the thefts took place on May 22nd at 4:21 am and on May 23rd at 2:57 am when two people broke into the Hydropump Pokeshop at 333 W. Main Street in Havelock.

According to police, the thieves stole a combined total of over $4,000 in merchandise from the store.

Havelock police are asking anyone who has any information that could help identify the two people in these pictures please call the police department at 252-447-3212 or Craven County Crimestoppers at 252-633-5141.

Do you know us? Havelock police want to know who we are. (Havelock PD)

