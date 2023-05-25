Advertise With Us
Greenville police Investigating apparent murder-suicide at Belle Meade Apartments

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say the deaths of two people inside an apartment are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Greenville police officers went to 1209 Firetower Road, Apt K at Belle Meade Apartments where two people were found dead inside the apartment.

When officers arrived they found the bodies of 35-year-old Rani Barnes, and 39-year-old Michael Wilkes Jr. Police say the two were in a romantic relationship.

Police say that based on evidence collected by detectives, the case is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide pending autopsy results.

No further information is available at this time.

