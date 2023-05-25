Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fentanyl dealer who police say threatened a detective gets more than 12 years behind bars

A convicted fentanyl dealer who police say threatened a Wilson detective will spend more than...
A convicted fentanyl dealer who police say threatened a Wilson detective will spend more than 12 years in federal prison.(Storyblocks)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted fentanyl dealer who police say threatened a Wilson detective will spend more than 12 years in federal prison.

Michael Chapman, 40, of Wilson pleaded guilty on February 14, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, and two counts of distribution of quantities of heroin and fentanyl.

On December 30, 2020, 91 bindles of fentanyl and more than $1,300 in currency were found in Chapman’s possession during a traffic stop.

While he was being investigated, police say Chapman called his state probation officer and told them that he was going to find the detective who investigated him. Chapman then indicated that he was going to get the detective—either outside the courtroom or inside the courtroom.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is killing thousands of people,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “We are proud to partner with the Wilson Police Department to investigate and prosecute those pushing deadly fentanyl into our communities, and our office will always prioritize cases against those who threaten violence against the brave men and women of law enforcement who serve and protect us.”

At sentencing, Judge Flanagan determined that Chapman was a Career Offender due to his history of prior drug trafficking convictions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamel Arrington arrested in shooting near J.H. Rose
UPDATE: One person charged in connection with shooting outside J.H. Rose High School
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Christa Robinson
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts
The county's EMS director and deputy director both resigned on Tuesday.
Hyde County EMS director, deputy director quitting over low pay, funding issues
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Latest News

Ambulance
Fatal Pitt County wreck remains under investigation
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wind Increases Friday, Rain on Saturday
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
Five students with minor injuries, other driver airlifted after Lenoir County school bus crash
Five students with minor injuries, other driver airlifted after Lenoir County school bus crash