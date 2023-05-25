Fentanyl dealer who police say threatened a detective gets more than 12 years behind bars

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted fentanyl dealer who police say threatened a Wilson detective will spend more than 12 years in federal prison.

Michael Chapman, 40, of Wilson pleaded guilty on February 14, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, and two counts of distribution of quantities of heroin and fentanyl.

On December 30, 2020, 91 bindles of fentanyl and more than $1,300 in currency were found in Chapman’s possession during a traffic stop.

While he was being investigated, police say Chapman called his state probation officer and told them that he was going to find the detective who investigated him. Chapman then indicated that he was going to get the detective—either outside the courtroom or inside the courtroom.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is killing thousands of people,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “We are proud to partner with the Wilson Police Department to investigate and prosecute those pushing deadly fentanyl into our communities, and our office will always prioritize cases against those who threaten violence against the brave men and women of law enforcement who serve and protect us.”

At sentencing, Judge Flanagan determined that Chapman was a Career Offender due to his history of prior drug trafficking convictions.

