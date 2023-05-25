Advertise With Us
Fatal Pitt County wreck remains under investigation

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) -A fatal wreck from a week ago in Pitt County remains under investigation, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 59-year-old Sandra Mayo of Grimesland was killed when a car driven by 38-year-old John Farmer of Greenville collided with her vehicle.

The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on May 18th on NC 33 near Grimesland.

Funeral services for Mayo will be held on Friday.

