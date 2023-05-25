Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina aquarium re-planting grass to restore shoreline

(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Aquarium education team is working to make a positive change in their communities today.

The Shoreline Restoration Project is a free event available for individuals, families, and groups to volunteer for a few hours in marsh grass planting efforts that help restore the shoreline on our coast.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will host the event, which is recommended for ages eight and over.

The event will re-plant grass in the Roosevelt Natural Area surrounding the aquarium.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

