DO YOU KNOW US? Couple wanted for tobacco store theft

Onslow County deputies today released photos of the May 18th theft of over $1,000 in...
Onslow County deputies today released photos of the May 18th theft of over $1,000 in merchandise from Smoke City Tobacco and Vape on Richlands Highway.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in identifying two people wanted for a theft from a tobacco shop.

Onslow County deputies today released photos of the May 18th theft of over $1,000 in merchandise from Smoke City Tobacco and Vape on Richlands Highway.

The man is described as having a bulky build, with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and an upper arm tattoo on his right arm. He has a brown beard and was wearing a black shirt, camo hat and shorts.

The woman is thin with light brown hair. She was wearing a black tank top and shorts.

Both people left in a white Toyota car.

If you know who these people are, you should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910--455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

