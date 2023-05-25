DO YOU KNOW US? Couple wanted for tobacco store theft

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in identifying two people wanted for a theft from a tobacco shop.

Onslow County deputies today released photos of the May 18th theft of over $1,000 in merchandise from Smoke City Tobacco and Vape on Richlands Highway.

The man is described as having a bulky build, with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and an upper arm tattoo on his right arm. He has a brown beard and was wearing a black shirt, camo hat and shorts.

The woman is thin with light brown hair. She was wearing a black tank top and shorts.

Both people left in a white Toyota car.

If you know who these people are, you should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910--455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

