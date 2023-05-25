Advertise With Us
DMV graduates 57 new driver license examiners

DMV recently graduated 57 new driver license examiners.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina DMV welcomed its newest class of driver license examiners at the agency’s biannual graduation for examiners finishing a five-week Examiner Basic School.

According to DMV, the 57 new examiners are assigned to 39 stations across the state, including offices in Rocky Mount, Greenville, and New Bern here in the east.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says he is focused on ways to increase the service levels at DMV offices by shortening lines and wait times. He says his primary strategy to accomplish those goals is to add more driver license examiners.

“Since last June, we have added over 150 driver license examiners to offices across our great state,” said Goodwin, “but that’s not enough. We still have more work to do to attract, hire, train, and keep our employees in this challenging labor market.”

Officials at DMV said that the agency increased the starting salary for driver license examiners while existing employees received a pay increase last year in an effort to attract new employees. The agency has also added a hiring and retention bonus program.

